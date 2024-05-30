Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Pakistan

During his official visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with the head of the country's foreign ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers highly appreciated the strategic partnership between the two countries, noting the role of mutual visits at a high level. Bayramov expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its political and moral support in the conflict with Armenia. Baku, in turn, supports Islamabad's position on the issue of Jammu Kashmir, based on UN Security Council resolutions.

The sides stressed the importance of comprehensive cooperation in the fields of energy, information technology, pharmaceuticals, heavy and light industry, chemistry, agriculture, tourism, transport, defense, education, humanitarian and other fields. It was noted that direct flights between the two countries greatly contribute to the development of tourism and relations between people.

The Ministers noted the importance of deepening the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The holding of the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for cooperation in the field of green energy.

Bayramov provided information about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the restoration of the liberated territories and the mine threat. The sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.