PFPA activist resumes hunger strike in jail

Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, resumed a dry hunger strike in a pre-trial detention center. He announced this on May 30 during the consideration of his complaint against the district prosecutor's office in the Khatai court. It was filed in connection with the refusal of the prosecutor's office to open a criminal case on Hasanov's statement about torture in the police after his arrest.

Lawyer Neymat Kerimli told Turan that Hasanov is protesting that he was not pardoned by presidential decree and demands his release. The Khatai court rejected the activist's complaint. According to the lawyer, Hasanov looked very bad and was exhausted.

In April, Hasanov held a dry hunger strike for 8 days and stopped it after promising that his case would be objectively considered by the Baku Court of Serious Crimes. The lawyer noted that on May 31, the next court hearing in the Hasanov case will be held.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership. On April 18, he went on a hunger strike. On April 25, Hasanov stopped his hunger strike.