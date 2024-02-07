Religious leaders to discuss issues of concern to the Islamic world in the UAE
The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board (CMB), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, left for the United Arab Emirates on February 7 at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Council of Elders of Muslims (CEM) Mohammad Abdussalam, the Ministry of Culture and Culture reported. Pashazade will take part in the 17th meeting of the CEM to be held Abu Dhabi.
Pashazade will acquaint his colleagues with his view on current issues of concern to the Islamic world and the role of Muslim religious leaders in solving these problems.
The meeting will also discuss the issue of the CEM’s participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) to be held this year in Azerbaijan.
During the visit, the Chairman of the CMB is scheduled to meet with religious leaders from different countries.
