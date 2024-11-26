Reserve Officers Protest, Demanding Due Payments
On November 26, a group of reserve officers from the Nakhchivan special forces held a protest near the Azerbaijani presidential administration. The protesters participated in the 44-day war and were discharged after sustaining injuries. They claim that the payments they are entitled to have not been provided.
According to the protesters, a presidential decree stipulates a one-time payment of 36-fold amount of their salary. They had previously informed Farid Seyidov, the head of the military affairs department of the presidential administration, about their situation. Despite promises that the issue would be resolved, the Ministry of Defense's Financial Department has not made the payments.
"Actually, the Financial Department sent a request to the Ministry of Defense hospital for a re-examination, even though our disability is already documented. Our rights are being violated in order to withhold the funds we are owed," one of the protesters said. Attempts to obtain comments from the Ministry of Defense were futile.
