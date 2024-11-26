Court Keeps Anar Mammadli in Custody

On November 26, the Baku Court of Appeals reviewed the appeal of human rights defender Anar Mammadli, who contested the extension of his detention. Mammadli's lawyer, Javad Javadov, stated that Mammadli argued the extension of his pre-trial detention was unfounded and linked the criminal prosecution to his human rights activities, Turan reported.

Javadov also reported that Mammadli's health has been deteriorating, and he is not receiving adequate medical care. However, the Court of Appeals upheld the decision to extend Mammadli's detention.

The defense now plans to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights under Rule 39 of the Court’s Rules of Procedure, which allows for urgent interim measures to provide medical assistance to Mammadli. This rule is used in cases where there is a threat to the life, health, or safety of the applicant.

*Anar Mammadli was arrested on April 29, and on April 30, he was charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of individuals in conspiracy).

Several international organizations, as well as the U.S. State Department, have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Mammadli and other detainees. On November 20, the court extended Mammadli's detention for another three months.

Anar Mammadli is the head of an NGO focused on electoral rights and is the author of critical reports on elections.