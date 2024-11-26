Why Are Land Borders Still Closed?

The closure of Azerbaijan's land borders was discussed during the parliamentary session on November 25.

While the government’s decision cites the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason—despite the World Health Organization declaring its end last year—Zahid Oruj, Chair of the Human Rights Committee in the Milli Majlis, pointed to other factors. He stated, "Opening the borders could result in an influx of hundreds of thousands of non-Azerbaijani refugees due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Additionally, in Iran, many are prepared to cross into Azerbaijan to safeguard their lives and assets amid military strikes. Such waves of refugees could lead to humanitarian, social, and cultural clashes that may threaten political stability."

President Ilham Aliyev made similar remarks in April, saying, "After the temporary closure of land borders, we’ve observed an increase in security within Azerbaijan. Previously, numerous incidents occurred, some disclosed to the public, others not."

Land border crossings in Azerbaijan have been restricted since March 2020.

Zahid Oruj, commenting further to Turan, explained that governments worldwide consider various scenarios when discussing state budgets: "Every critical situation is evaluated, and governments take appropriate regulatory measures." He noted that the current international economic, political, and security environment is rapidly changing. "For example, with the approval of long-range strikes using ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on November 19, followed by Russia's deployment of the Oreshnik weapon, the war has entered a new phase. The Middle East situation remains complex. A geopolitical principle applies: if war is within 500 kilometers, your economic, political, and trade relations are at significant risk."

Oruj emphasized the importance of strengthening trade with safer countries and exploring alternative routes. However, he warned of the potential deepening of humanitarian crises if conflicts escalate: "I have urged the government to consider not just oil prices but also food security. We must be transparent with our people and acknowledge the possibility of an influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Iran's instability. Such waves could cause humanitarian, psychological, social, and cultural clashes, creating unrest and threatening political stability."

He clarified that these are his personal views and not an official government explanation. "However, any government prefers open relations to solve numerous problems. Keeping borders closed contradicts governmental interests across all parameters. Yet, if the state perceives risks to internal economic, social, and political stability, it takes preemptive measures."

Following these statements, opposition figures voiced their criticism. For example, Jamil Hasanli, Chair of the National Council, questioned: "The Russia-Ukraine war is in its third year, and Iran has been under sanctions for decades. Why haven’t these hundreds of thousands of refugees arrived in Azerbaijan yet? On the contrary, more Azerbaijanis are moving to Russia for work. Moreover, over 2 million Azerbaijanis live in Russia, most of whom are citizens. Do they not have the right to return to their homeland?"

He continued, "Are refugees from Russia only able to come to Azerbaijan? Why haven’t Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Finland, or China closed their borders in fear of these refugees? And if the concern is with refugees from Russia or Iran, why have land borders with Georgia and Turkey remained closed for nearly five years?"

Hasanli dismissed the official arguments as mere excuses.

Natig Jafarli, Chair of the Republican Alternative (ReAL) Party, shared his view: "There’s only one reason for keeping land borders closed—the government is unlawfully and unconstitutionally limiting the outflow of foreign currency and cross-border trade. In a primitive, monopolized economic model, the government cannot operate under competitive and logical economic rules. Restrictions become their primary tool."

Political analyst Nasimi Mammadli, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, noted two official explanations for the closure of borders: a pandemic and regional security problems. However, he argued, "The real reasons are likely neither of these." He suggested that issues related to the return of Azerbaijanis living compactly and undocumented abroad, particularly in Russia, may be a factor.

Mammadli also highlighted the potential importance of border trade: "In border regions, Azerbaijani citizens engaged heavily in trade, with significant numbers traveling abroad for cheaper goods. The government seems intent on curbing this activity to limit citizens’ access to more affordable foreign markets."