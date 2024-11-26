COP29 Results Through the Eyes of an Eco-Activist

When the curtains closed on COP29 on November 23, the two-week-long climate summit, hosted in Azerbaijan’s capital and chaired by its Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, left a mix of relief and discontent in its wake. While a formal agreement was declared, the contentious journey to get there revealed deep divisions and lingering questions about the global commitment to combating climate change.

For Javid Gara, an environmental expert and founder of the Azerbaijani organization EcoFront, COP29 marked both a step forward and a troubling sign of the limitations of international climate diplomacy. Speaking on the program a Difficult Question, Gara delved into the events that unfolded, the heated debates that surfaced, and the human rights concerns that punctuated the summit.

Despite significant protests from various stakeholders and the absence of unanimous agreement, Azerbaijan used its role as host to declare a “successful” outcome. Objections from other countries and groups, however, were acknowledged only after the agreement had been proclaimed—a procedural flaw that left many critics questioning the integrity of the process.

“The agreement’s foundation—climate financing—was neither defined quantitatively nor qualitatively,” Gara observed. “This lack of clarity leaves the door open for years of disputes over how to implement the measures outlined.”

One of the most debated outcomes of COP29 was the establishment of a new decarbonization mechanism. While initially hailed as progress, Gara noted a critical flaw:

“This mechanism allows developed countries to bypass reducing their own carbon emissions by investing in emission reductions in other countries. It may contribute to a global decrease in emissions, but it does not address the root of the problem,” he explained.

For Gara, this reflects a broader issue of equity and accountability. “The most vulnerable nations, including island states, were sidelined, their rights sacrificed for political expediency,” he lamented.

Amid the criticisms, Gara expressed cautious optimism about Azerbaijan’s environmental trajectory. The nation, he said, is taking strides toward adopting renewable energy, an imperative as its oil and gas reserves approach depletion.

“Azerbaijan is already moving in the right direction,” Gara said. “Significant investments in renewable energy are on the horizon, and this could mark a turning point for the country’s climate policy.”

While some observers feared COP29 would end in complete failure, Gara viewed the mere existence of an agreement as a modest success. “The conference was held in an incredibly tense atmosphere,” he acknowledged. “The fact that consensus—however fragile—was reached at all is a positive outcome.”

Still, Gara did not shy away from criticizing the geopolitical dynamics at play. He accused Azerbaijan of aligning with Western and oil-producing nations in a manner that exposed the cracks in global climate politics.

“Outwardly, these countries appear to be at odds,” Gara remarked. “But when it comes to defending the interests of the poor and oppressed, they unite to protect their shared economic agendas.”

Looking ahead, Gara warned of the long-term implications of the COP29 agreement. “It would have been better if no agreement had been reached at all,” he argued. “By forcing this outcome, Azerbaijan will bear responsibility for the consequences, especially for the weakest nations whose voices were ignored.”

The eco-activist dismissed claims that Azerbaijan lacked the leverage to sway developed nations. “That excuse will no longer hold water,” he said. “What we witnessed was not a lack of power but a lack of will.”

COP29 may be over, but the debates it sparked—and the unresolved questions it left behind—are far from settled. For Javid Gara and others in the environmental community, the summit was a reminder of both the progress and pitfalls of international climate negotiations..