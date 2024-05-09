Results of Pashinyan-Putin meeting

Yesterday's meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan lasted more than an hour and ended successfully. This was announced by Putin's press secretary Peskov.

The problems in bilateral relations are not acute and are resolved during bilateral contacts, he said.

In turn, the Armenian side has not yet made an official statement on the results of the meeting. At the same time, pro-government resources report that an agreement was reached at the meeting on the withdrawal of Russian border guards not only from Zvartnots airport.They will also be withdrawn from positions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik, Ararat and Tavush. They were introduced there after the Second Karabakh War in 2020.