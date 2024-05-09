U.S. Preparing More Aid Packages As Russia Targets Ukraine Infrastructure In Latest Massive Attacks

The United States said on Wednesday it's 'working' on additional funding packages for Ukraine, as Russia increases its offensive before the latest announced weapons funded by the U.S. reach the battlefield, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Russian forces yesterday launched a massive attack targeting Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and threatening the lives of civilians. Many homes have been damaged and people injured.

When asked by TURAN during Wednesday briefing whether the latest attacks would trigger Washington to expedite its military support to Ukraine, State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I think you can expect to see us get back to the kind of tempo that we were at before we had this break in funding, so you should expect to see additional funding coming, but I’m not going to give you a timetable today about when we will make such an announcement."

The U.S. recently passed a long-awaited $61 billion military aid package after six months of political disputes and delays. "We are working on other packages," Miller said, reminding that the recent supplemental package worth $1 billion, announced shortly after the foreign aid bill was signed into law. It included ammunition for HIMARS, 155 mm artillery shells, air defense interceptors, and armored vehicles.