U.S. Preparing More Aid Packages As Russia Targets Ukraine Infrastructure In Latest Massive Attacks
U.S. Preparing More Aid Packages As Russia Targets Ukraine Infrastructure In Latest Massive Attacks
The United States said on Wednesday it's 'working' on additional funding packages for Ukraine, as Russia increases its offensive before the latest announced weapons funded by the U.S. reach the battlefield, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Russian forces yesterday launched a massive attack targeting Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and threatening the lives of civilians. Many homes have been damaged and people injured.
When asked by TURAN during Wednesday briefing whether the latest attacks would trigger Washington to expedite its military support to Ukraine, State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I think you can expect to see us get back to the kind of tempo that we were at before we had this break in funding, so you should expect to see additional funding coming, but I’m not going to give you a timetable today about when we will make such an announcement."
The U.S. recently passed a long-awaited $61 billion military aid package after six months of political disputes and delays. "We are working on other packages," Miller said, reminding that the recent supplemental package worth $1 billion, announced shortly after the foreign aid bill was signed into law. It included ammunition for HIMARS, 155 mm artillery shells, air defense interceptors, and armored vehicles.
Politics
-
The United States on Thursday welcomed the offer of Kazakhstan to host Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers tomorrow in Almaty to advance discussions on a peace agreement between the two countries, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 9 May 2024, 15:46
On May 9, the Khatai district court of Baku, chaired by Fuad Akhundov, separately considered petitions for transfer to house arrest as follows: director of "Abzas Media" Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-chief of this publication Sevinj Vagifgizy and head of the online platform "Meclis.info" Imran Aliyev.
-
The United States said on Wednesday it's 'incredibly concerned' by increasing anti-Western rhetoric coming out of Georgia's ruling party, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 9 May 2024, 11:41
On May 9, Azerbaijan celebrates the 79th anniversary of the victory over fascism in the World War II. On the occasion of this event, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the indomitable spirit of self-sacrifice and heroism shown by the Azerbaijani people during this pivotal chapter of history.
Leave a review