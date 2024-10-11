Rovshana Rahimova: The Face of the Photo Exhibition "Portraits of Power-2024"

The Norwegian Human Rights Houses Foundation has selected Azerbaijani human rights lawyer Rovshana Rahimova as one of the featured heroes in the photo exhibition "Portraits of Power-2024."

"Rovshana Rahimova is a human rights lawyer from Azerbaijan. She has been advocating for human rights for over 10 years, focusing particularly on women's rights and combating domestic violence, including support for victims and public advocacy. As a member of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan, she also works on cases involving several political prisoners," states a publication on the website of this human rights organization.

In an interview with the website, Rahimova highlights the deteriorating human rights situation in Azerbaijan. "It is no secret that the human rights situation in Azerbaijan is seriously worsening. In recent years, we have particularly witnessed this through the arrests of journalists from independent media and human rights defenders," Rahimova notes.

Currently, she is defending the rights of several political prisoners: human rights defender and activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev; two young scholars, Iqbal Abilov and Fazil Gasimov; human rights activist Ilkhamiz Guliyev; journalist from “AbzasMedia” Narghiz Abasalomova; and activist Ilkin Amrahov, arrested in connection with the “Toplum TV” case.

The Human Rights Houses Foundation aims to honor and promote independent women human rights defenders and their work through the photo exhibition "Portraits of Power: Women Defending Human Rights," as well as to shed light on the human rights situation.