Rufat Sarov believes his detention to be political order – lawyer
Rufat Sarov believes his detention to be political order – lawyer
Lawyer Bahruz Bayramov visited the head of the human rights organisation ‘Line of Defence’ Rufat Safarov in Binagadi police on December 4.
The lawyer told Turan that Safarov, detained on suspicion of fraud and hooliganism, considers his detention as a political order.
Safarov's case is expected to be sent to court in the near future, which may decide to arrest him.
-
-
- In World
- 4 December 2024 13:26
Politics
-
- 5 December 2024, 13:05
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the list of blood service institutions engaged in the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of blood and its components, as per a decision issued on December 4, 2024.
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:19
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to its official list of vital infrastructure to be protected, significantly expanding the scope of safeguarded facilities under the country’s water resource management strategy.
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:17
A key U.S. senator on Wednesday urged Azerbaijan to release veteran human rights advocate, Rufat Safarov, 'immediately,' TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:04
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated Wednesday that the country was preparing to impose more sanctions on Georgian Dream as he denounced Georgia's ruling party's "brutal and unjustified violence" against opposition protesters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review