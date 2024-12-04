Rufat Sarov believes his detention to be political order – lawyer

Rufat Sarov believes his detention to be political order – lawyer

Lawyer Bahruz Bayramov visited the head of the human rights organisation ‘Line of Defence’ Rufat Safarov in Binagadi police on December 4.

The lawyer told Turan that Safarov, detained on suspicion of fraud and hooliganism, considers his detention as a political order.

Safarov's case is expected to be sent to court in the near future, which may decide to arrest him.