Baku hosts meeting of heads of military intelligence of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia
Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov received a military delegation from Saudi Arabia on 3 December, and the two sides discussed cooperation in the field of military education and regional security.
Hasanov wished success to the participants of the trilateral meeting in Baku of the heads of military intelligence of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Kerim Veliyev also received the delegation.
The sides emphasised the importance of sharing experience and discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest, the Defence Ministry said.
Worthy of note is that neither names nor positions of the delegation members were specified in the report.
As a reminder, the head of Turkish military intelligence also arrived in Baku.
