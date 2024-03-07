    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 hours ago)
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ruslan Izzateli and Araz Aliyev were released

Around midnight, members of the Board of Directors of the III Republican Platform, Ruslan Izzatli and Araz Aliyev, were released from the Baku City Police Department.

Both activists told Turan that they were physically harassed for not giving away their phones and not revealing their codes. They intend to give detailed comments later.

Leave a review

Politics

Bakının Avropa Şurasına cavabı Toplum TV-nin qapadılması oldu? – Xalid Ağəliyev Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line