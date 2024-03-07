Ruslan Izzateli and Araz Aliyev were released
Around midnight, members of the Board of Directors of the III Republican Platform, Ruslan Izzatli and Araz Aliyev, were released from the Baku City Police Department.
Both activists told Turan that they were physically harassed for not giving away their phones and not revealing their codes. They intend to give detailed comments later.
- 7 March 2024, 22:22
The biggest journalist organisation in Europe - European Federation of Journalists condemed police raid on Toplum TV in Azerbaijan on March 6.
- 7 March 2024, 20:40
The European Union responded to an attack on Internet television Toplum TV and the Third Republican Platform in Azerbaijan.
Vice-Premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan held a joint meeting of commissions on the issue of border delimitation on March 7.
- 7 March 2024, 18:17
Today, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended for three months the pre-trial detention of Hafiz Babaly, the editor of the economic department of the Turan agency, who was arrested in the case of “Abzas Media.” The extension of the arrest is unjustified and there are no material and procedural grounds for Babaly's detention, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
