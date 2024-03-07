Six Toplum TV employees are suspected of smuggling

Six Toplum TV employees are suspected of smuggling

By midnight, Toplum TV employees Parvan Guryanly, Alya Agayeva, Jeyhun Hasanli, Jamila Azimova, Fidan Alijanova, Javid Ramazanov, Gulyeter Mahmudova, Samir Agazade, Sadig Mamedov, who were detained on March 6, were released from the main police department of the city of Baku.

This was reported by the editor-in-chief of Toplum TV, Khadija Ismailova.

Other Toplum TV employees Elmir Abbasov, Taleh Badalov, Khanlar Alizadeh, Mushvig Jabbarova and Farid Ismailov, members of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives Ali Zeynal and Ilkin Akhmedov, as well as members of Platform III Republic Akif Gurbanov and Ruslan Izzetli remained in the police.

A criminal case has been opened against Ismailov under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, said lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova.

According to her, Ismailov stated that psychological and physical pressure was put on him to sign some documents. He refused. The defense will file a complaint.

According to the latest information under Art. 206.3.2 Mushfig Jabbarov, Ali Zeynal, Ramil Babayev, Elmir Abbasov and Ilkin Akhmedov are also suspected.

