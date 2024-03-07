    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 hours ago)
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Youtube page of Toplum TV page has disappeared

At midnight on March 6, the Toplum TV account on Youtube was closed. At the same time, video reports of this publication began to disappear. In total, there were 3,600 videos on the account with 92,000 subscribers. 

Apparently, the police got access to the account or forced the page administrator to destroy the long-term work of thıs journalistic team.

To the mıdnıght only 2,000 videos left on the account, that is, in a few hours a third of the video materials were erased. 

At midnight on March 6, the fate of the detained journalists and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Leave a review

Politics

Bakının Avropa Şurasına cavabı Toplum TV-nin qapadılması oldu? – Xalid Ağəliyev Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line