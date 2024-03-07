Youtube page of Toplum TV page has disappeared
At midnight on March 6, the Toplum TV account on Youtube was closed. At the same time, video reports of this publication began to disappear. In total, there were 3,600 videos on the account with 92,000 subscribers.
Apparently, the police got access to the account or forced the page administrator to destroy the long-term work of thıs journalistic team.
To the mıdnıght only 2,000 videos left on the account, that is, in a few hours a third of the video materials were erased.
At midnight on March 6, the fate of the detained journalists and their whereabouts remain unknown.
