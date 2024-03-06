Akif Gurbanov suspected of smuggling
The head of the board of Platform III Republic, Akif Gurbanov, was detained as a suspect, said lawyer Shahla Gumbatova.
According to her, Gurbanov is charged with actions provided for in Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Under this article, Gurbanov faces from 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.
The lawyer noted that Gurbanov was detained on March 6 in the afternoon at the office of Platform III Republic.
The office was searched. “Akif Gurbanov said that 30 thousand euros were seized from the office, which the law enforcement officers themselves planted. In fact, 5-6 police officers raided the office. Akif Gurbanov and Ruslan Izzetli (member of the board of Platform III Republic) who were there were taken into one of the rooms, and in other rooms the security forces carried out some actions completely uncontrollably. And then they allegedly found 30 thousand euros from the office. Akif Gurbanova says that this money belongs neither to him nor to this organization,” said Gumbatova.
She noted that during the search of Gurbanov’s apartment, some personal documents were seized. The defender emphasized that the searches in the office and apartment were carried out without the participation of a lawyer.
The fate of two other members of the platform remains unclear - Ruslan Izzetli and Araz Aliyev, who, according to their comrades, were also detained.
