Russia continues the hasty withdrawal of its troops from Syria (Video)

According to Syrian media reports, the evacuation of the Russian military contingent from the country is ongoing. On December 15, Russian military convoys continued to retreat from deep within Syria to their bases in Khmeimim and Tartus.

Russian military transport aircraft are continuing to evacuate personnel and equipment to airports in Russia, including Chkalovsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Makhachkala. The evacuation of weapons, military equipment, and personnel is being carried out using Il-76MD transport planes, two Il-76MDs, and An-124-100 aircraft. Syrian television has been showing footage of the Russian troop withdrawal. The footage from Khmeimim shows transport aviation as well as combat aircraft such as the Su-27, Su-30, and Su-34.