Russia has restored a visa-free regime with Georgia

Russia has restored a visa-free regime with Georgia

On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Georgian citizens to enter Russia for work or for a period of up to 90 days without a visa. The decree takes effect immediately. It’s important to note that there are no diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia, as they were severed by Georgia in August 2008 following Russia's aggression and occupation of parts of Georgian territory -Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Politics

