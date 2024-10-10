The Appeals Court has upheld the detention of the individuals involved in the “Toplum TV” case.

On October 10, the Baku Appeals Court rejected appeals to extend the detention of individuals involved in the “Toplum TV” case, including journalists Mushfig Jabbar and Ali Zeynalov, as well as activists Akif Gurbanov, Ruslan Izzetli, Ramil Babayev, and Ilkin Amrahov. The appeal from “Toplum TV's” founder, Alesker Mamedli, was not reviewed.

On October 2-3, the detention terms for these individuals were extended until January 6. On March 6-8, nine journalists and activists from “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained and accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven were arrested, while two were placed under police supervision. The accused deny the charges, and human rights defenders have recognized them as political prisoners.

On October 4, the Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the recent extension of detention terms for 11 journalists from four media outlets – “Abzas Media”, “Toplum TV”, “Kanal-13”, and Meclis.info.