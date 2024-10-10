The trial of economist Fazil Gasimov continues in the Court of Grave Crimes

On October 10, at the trial of economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on a hunger strike for 121 days, the defendant stated that he was subjected to moral and physical abuse in the Medical Institution of the Penitentiary Service.

In addition, the confidentiality of his communication with his lawyers is violated. Gasimov made a number of motions, asking to exclude from the case materials his testimony during the preliminary investigation against scientist Gubad Ibadoglu.

Gasimov petitioned to summon Ibadoglu and his lawyers Shahla Humbatova and Zibeyda Sadygova to court as witnesses.

Gasimov also stated that he was kidnapped in Istanbul by employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. However, the case states that he allegedly arrived in Baku himself and was detained at the airport. Therefore, he petitioned to send relevant requests to Turkey.

However, all his requests, with the exception of one - to allow Gasimov to review the case materials, were rejected. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 31.

Despite calls from human rights activists and relatives to end the hunger strike, Gasimov said he would continue the action.

*Fazil Gasimov was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023 and taken to Azerbaijan. He was accused of counterfeiting money along with well-known economist and critic of the Azerbaijani government Gubad Ibadoglu. But now Fazil Gasimov's criminal case is being considered separately from Ibadoglu's criminal case.

In prison, he went on a hunger strike, protesting his illegal arrest.