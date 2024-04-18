Russia is waiting for Armenia to report on military-political agreements with the United States and the EU
Russia expects Armenia to explain the "military-political agreements" with the United States and the European Union reached in Brussels on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated on April 18.
"Moscow will not be surprised if it turns out that representatives of the United States and the European Union in Brussels really imposed plans on Yerevan involving the replacement of the Russian military base and Russian border guards by specialists from the United States, NATO and the EU, the expansion of Western subversion on the Armenian border against Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the reorientation of critical infrastructure and the energy system of Armenia with dismantling the Metsamor nuclear power plant," she said.
Zakharova noted that the West assigns Armenia only the role of a tool to ignite a big new fire in the region.
