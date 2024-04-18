Head of Meclis.info website detained

The head of "Meclis.info" website Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport in the evening of 18 April. He himself managed to inform his fellow journalists about it.

Aliyev was detained by masked persons after he had already passed the border control and was waiting to board a flight to Istanbul. Then he was handed over to police officers.

The detention took place a couple of hours after an artıcle appeared on the pro-government website "Qafqazinfo".

The artıcle says about Aliyev's involvement in illegal receipt of foreign grants and gettıng money from the Western donors along with employees of Abzas Media and Toplum TV.