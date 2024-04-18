Head of Meclis.info website detained
The head of "Meclis.info" website Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport in the evening of 18 April. He himself managed to inform his fellow journalists about it.
Aliyev was detained by masked persons after he had already passed the border control and was waiting to board a flight to Istanbul. Then he was handed over to police officers.
The detention took place a couple of hours after an artıcle appeared on the pro-government website "Qafqazinfo".
The artıcle says about Aliyev's involvement in illegal receipt of foreign grants and gettıng money from the Western donors along with employees of Abzas Media and Toplum TV.
Politics
-
Russia expects Armenia to explain the "military-political agreements" with the United States and the European Union reached in Brussels on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated on April 18.
-
- 18 April 2024, 16:58
Activist of the Ganja branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Shahin Hajiyev was transferred from general regime colony No. 6 to the Gobustan indoor prison, the message of the PFPA.
-
- 18 April 2024, 15:58
On April 18, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan rejected the appeal of activist Punhan Kerimli, who was arrested after deportation from Germany. Thus, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of imprisonment of Kerimli for a period of 5 years in the drug case.
-
How does the European Union assess the decision to withdraw Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh?
Leave a review