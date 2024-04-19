In April, the price of Brent crude oil fell below $87 per barrel for the first time
The price of Brent crude futures for June delivery on the London ICE exchange fell below $87 per barrel for the first time since April 1, the trading data on ICE.
According to the exchange, in the morning the price of Brent decreased by 0.58%, to $86.91 per barrel, and then fell during the day to $86.59. At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil for delivery in June decreased by 0.9%, to $81.65 per barrel.
The decrease in oil prices was influenced by a decrease in military and political risks in the Middle East. Market participants are convinced that there will not be a big war between Iran and Israel.
