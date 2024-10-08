Russian border guards will leave the border between Armenia and Iran

Russian border guards will leave the border between Armenia and Iran

Pashinyan and Putin have agreed that the checkpoint between Armenia and Iran will be guarded only by Armenian border guards from 1 January 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to this during a meeting on 8 October, his spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

"An agreement was reached that from 1 January 2025, border troops of Armenia's National Security Service will also participate in the protection of the Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Turkey state borders.

At the same time, the checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border will be carried out only by Armenian border troops," she said.

Thus, the issue of guarding the Zangezur corridor with Russian border troops is removed from the agenda. This moment may strengthen Yerevan's position in negotiations with Baku on the security regime on this road.