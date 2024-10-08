U.S. Says 'Values' Bilateral Relationship With Azerbaijan Amid Latest Accusations

"The United States values its bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan," a State Department Spokesperson on Tuesday told TURAN's Washington correspondent when asked about official Baku's latest efforts to portray the U.S. and the West as enemies of Azerbaijan.

"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan to help make COP29 a success and advance shared climate and energy goals is an example of what we can achieve when we work together," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The United States is also committed to supporting efforts for a dignified and durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan to realize a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus," the spokesperson concluded.

Tensions between Baku and Washington have been escalating lately following a group of U.S. lawmakers' letter to the Secretary of State criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record and urging Antony Blinken to "press for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, hostages, and POWs, including ethnic Armenians, to enable a more conducive environment for successful diplomacy at COP29"

President Ilham Aliyev on Friday rejected the letter and accused the State Department of "drafting the letter" and "pressuring" Azerbaijan.

Following Aliyev's comments, Milli Majlis lawmakers issued their own letter, urging the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry to reassess relations with the U.S; denounce defense cooperation, and halt USAID activities in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's human rights record, including the detention of dozens of journalists, and critics, has been under increasing scrutiny lately as it prepares to host delegates and media from around the world to the November climate conference.