U.S. Says 'Values' Bilateral Relationship With Azerbaijan Amid Latest Accusations
U.S. Says 'Values' Bilateral Relationship With Azerbaijan Amid Latest Accusations
"The United States values its bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan," a State Department Spokesperson on Tuesday told TURAN's Washington correspondent when asked about official Baku's latest efforts to portray the U.S. and the West as enemies of Azerbaijan.
"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan to help make COP29 a success and advance shared climate and energy goals is an example of what we can achieve when we work together," a State Department spokesperson said.
"The United States is also committed to supporting efforts for a dignified and durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan to realize a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus," the spokesperson concluded.
Tensions between Baku and Washington have been escalating lately following a group of U.S. lawmakers' letter to the Secretary of State criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record and urging Antony Blinken to "press for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, hostages, and POWs, including ethnic Armenians, to enable a more conducive environment for successful diplomacy at COP29"
President Ilham Aliyev on Friday rejected the letter and accused the State Department of "drafting the letter" and "pressuring" Azerbaijan.
Following Aliyev's comments, Milli Majlis lawmakers issued their own letter, urging the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry to reassess relations with the U.S; denounce defense cooperation, and halt USAID activities in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's human rights record, including the detention of dozens of journalists, and critics, has been under increasing scrutiny lately as it prepares to host delegates and media from around the world to the November climate conference.
Politics
-
- 8 October 2024, 20:34
Pashinyan and Putin have agreed that the checkpoint between Armenia and Iran will be guarded only by Armenian border guards from 1 January 2025.
-
- 8 October 2024, 17:59
The Azerbaijani city of Lachin will become the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, after which the baton will pass to the Armenian city of Meghri, and then to the Belarusian city of Molodechno, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit in Moscow on Tuesday.
-
During today’s one-on-one meetings, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan for half an hour each, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "Well, the topic of the 'Zangezur Corridor' was also touched upon," Peskov said in response to a question about whether this topic was raised during the meetings.
-
- 8 October 2024, 16:09
On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met at the Kremlin. One of the main topics of their negotiations was the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. Prior to this, the Russian president had discussed a similar issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Leave a review