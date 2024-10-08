Lachin, Meghri, and Molodechno will successively be the cultural capitals of the CIS

The Azerbaijani city of Lachin will become the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, after which the baton will pass to the Armenian city of Meghri, and then to the Belarusian city of Molodechno, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Each year, we choose a cultural capital of the Commonwealth, which becomes the center for vibrant, creative, and humanitarian events that attract the lively interest of citizens from all our countries. Currently, it is Samarkand, and next year, according to the proposed project decision for our approval, the baton will be taken by Azerbaijani Lachin, followed by Armenian Meghri in 2026, and Belarusian Molodechno in 2027," the president said.