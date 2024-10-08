Lachin, Meghri, and Molodechno will successively be the cultural capitals of the CIS
The Azerbaijani city of Lachin will become the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, after which the baton will pass to the Armenian city of Meghri, and then to the Belarusian city of Molodechno, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit in Moscow on Tuesday.
"Each year, we choose a cultural capital of the Commonwealth, which becomes the center for vibrant, creative, and humanitarian events that attract the lively interest of citizens from all our countries. Currently, it is Samarkand, and next year, according to the proposed project decision for our approval, the baton will be taken by Azerbaijani Lachin, followed by Armenian Meghri in 2026, and Belarusian Molodechno in 2027," the president said.
Politics
- 8 October 2024, 20:34
Pashinyan and Putin have agreed that the checkpoint between Armenia and Iran will be guarded only by Armenian border guards from 1 January 2025.
- 8 October 2024, 18:19
"The United States values its bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan," a State Department Spokesperson on Tuesday told TURAN's Washington correspondent when asked about official Baku's latest efforts to portray the U.S. and the West as enemies of Azerbaijan.
During today’s one-on-one meetings, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan for half an hour each, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "Well, the topic of the 'Zangezur Corridor' was also touched upon," Peskov said in response to a question about whether this topic was raised during the meetings.
- 8 October 2024, 16:09
On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met at the Kremlin. One of the main topics of their negotiations was the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. Prior to this, the Russian president had discussed a similar issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
