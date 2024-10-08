  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear20.10 C
  • Wednesday, 9 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The topic of the "Zangezur Corridor" was discussed in meetings between Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan
The topic of the "Zangezur Corridor" was discussed in meetings between Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan

The topic of the "Zangezur Corridor" was discussed in meetings between Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The topic of the "Zangezur Corridor" was discussed in meetings between Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan

During today’s one-on-one meetings, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan for half an hour each, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "Well, the topic of the 'Zangezur Corridor' was also touched upon," Peskov said in response to a question about whether this topic was raised during the meetings.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line