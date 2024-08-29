Russian Foreign Ministry representative on implementation of Zangezur corridor project

The route, which should connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia, along with a number of other routes, is being discussed within the framework of the Trilateral Working Group on unblocking all economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this at yesterday's briefing, responding to a request to comment on Iran's statement against the Zangezur corridor project.

"We have seen statements by Iranian officials expressing concern over the idea of laying the so-called Zangezur corridor. For an explanation of the reasons for this attitude, we would recommend contacting Tehran directly," Zakharova remarked.

Moscow's position on unblocking ties between Baku and Yerevan is known, she added. "We proceed from the fact that the relevant agreements will be reached and implemented by mutual consent of the parties and on mutually acceptable terms so that it meets the interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the neighboring countries in the region - Russia, Iran and Turkey," Zakharova stressed.

It ought to be noted that the Trilateral Working Group on Unblocking Transport Corridors was established by the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - A. Overchuk, Mustafayev and Grigoryan.

However, the group's meetings have not actually been held for a year now.