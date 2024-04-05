Russian peacekeepers to take part in demining operations in liberated territories
Russian peacekeepers are planned to take part in the demining process in the liberated territories. Head of the "Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency" Vugar Suleymanov told a press conference on 4 April.
"At present, technical equipment, tools and dogs of Russian deminers are undergoing an accreditation procedure, which will be completed on 6 April. After that, the peacekeepers will start demining operations in Khojaly," he said.
According to him, since the signing of the trilateral declaration on 10 November 2020, 129,831 hectares of land have been cleared of mines during demining operations in the liberated territories.
"During this period, 65,585 unexploded ordnance, 31,919 anti-personnel and 19,070 anti-tank mines have been found and neutralised. The total number of mine victims in Azerbaijan is 3,429. of which 595 died.
Since 10 November 2020, 350 people have become victims of mine detonation, 65 of them died," he said.
It is to remind that according to the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian peacekeepers remain in Karabakh until 10 November 2025.
