Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The agenda for Mishustin's visit encompasses a wide array of topics pertinent to the advancement of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation. Notably, deliberations will focus on fostering collaborative endeavors in key sectors such as energy, transport, industry, culture, and humanitarian affairs, among others.
Anticipated outcomes of the visit include the signing of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements aimed at cementing bilateral ties and facilitating mutual progress.
In addition to diplomatic engagements, Mishustin's itinerary features cultural highlights, underscoring the enduring cultural bond between Russia and Azerbaijan. Scheduled visits to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater, named after Samad Vurgun, underscore the significance of cultural exchange in bilateral relations.
