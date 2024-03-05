Urban Renewal in Khankendi: Demolition of Separatist "Parliament"
As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV. The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.
The footage broadcasted on AzTV TV channel captures the decisive action taken by authorities to remove structures that not only violated legal protocols but also marred the city's aesthetic appeal. As Khankendi undergoes restoration work, such measures stand as a testament to the commitment towards reviving the city's essence.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 5 March 2024, 23:53
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
-
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- 5 March 2024, 15:53
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
-
- 5 March 2024, 15:51
Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan. Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-03-05
Мы на чужих землях ничего не строили и на наших землях не допустим ...