As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV. The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.

The footage broadcasted on AzTV TV channel captures the decisive action taken by authorities to remove structures that not only violated legal protocols but also marred the city's aesthetic appeal. As Khankendi undergoes restoration work, such measures stand as a testament to the commitment towards reviving the city's essence.