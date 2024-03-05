Google Services Suffer Widespread Outage in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan witnessed a significant disruption in Google services on Tuesday evening, adding to the global outage that occurred just a day prior. The outage affected a broad spectrum of Google's offerings, including YouTube, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Play, and Google Maps, as reported by DownDetector.
The outage, which began on Monday around 15:40 Baku time, impacted users across continents, with reports of difficulties accessing Google services pouring in from the USA, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The outage caused frustration among users, particularly those reliant on Google's suite of applications for communication, productivity, and entertainment.
Among the affected services, YouTube experienced significant disruptions, with 49% of users reporting issues with site access and 45% unable to play videos. Similarly, users encountered difficulties with Google Drive repositories, Gmail, and the Google Play app store. The outage also hindered the functionality of Google Maps, affecting users' navigation capabilities.
Notably, the outage in Russia was particularly pronounced in major cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg. The disruption in Google services impacted a vast majority of users, with 86% encountering issues logging into their accounts and 13% experiencing difficulties with search functionality.
The widespread nature of the outage underscores the magnitude of the technical challenges faced by
