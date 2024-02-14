Saakashvili congratulated Ilham Aliyev from prison

Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.

"I'm a big fan of yours. I admire what President Aliyev has achieved, and I hope that Georgia will be able to repeat your success. I am for a United Caucasus, I am for peace in this region, I am for our fraternal relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan," added the prisoner of the Georgian prison M. Saakashvili.

Saakashvili was the President of Georgia in 2004-2013. He left the country and held various senior positions in Ukraine. On September 29, 2021, Mikhail Saakashvili illegally arrived on the territory of Georgia. On October 1, it became known that the ex-president was in Batumi. On the same day, he was detained and taken to the Rustavi prison. A lawsuit was filed against him on illegal border crossing. Doctors diagnosed Saakashvili with three serious illnesses.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1757008399873544196