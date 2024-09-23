Sahiba Gafarova again nominated as candidate for speaker of Milli Majlis

Sahiba Gafarova has been again nominated as a candidate for Speaker of the 7th Milli Majlis.

This decision has been adopted today at a meeting of deputies from the "Yeni Azerbaijan Party", which makes up the parliamentary majority.

Note that Gafarova was the Speaker of the 6th Parliament as well.

The minority parliamentary parties nominated "Civil Solidarity Party" MP Rafael Huseynov as a candidate for the post of one of the deputy speakers.

This Party has 3 deputies in the 7th parliament. Huseynov is a member of the parliament of all convocations.

Musa Gasymly, a doctor of historical sciences, has been nominated as deputy speaker from the ‘independents’.

The parliamentary leadership is expected to be elected today at the first session of the MM.