Sahiba Gafarova's visit to Geneva
Head of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived on 13 October on a working visit to Geneva to participate in the 149th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
Gafarova is scheduled to make a speech at the session, the MM Press and Public Relations Department reported.
Within the framework of the visit Gafarova will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of Parliamentary delegations of foreign states, as well as other officials.
Earlier, the Armenian side announced a meeting within the framework of the 149th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union between the speakers of the Parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani side has not yet informed about the possibility of such a meeting.
It is to remind that Gafarova has already met twice with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan. However, the meetings were rather formal and no decisions were adopted.
