It will be rainy all day long today

It will be rainy throughout the day on Monday, forecasters of the National Hydrometeorology Service report. Precipitation will be intense in Apsheron. Wind is north-eastern. Air temperature will be +18+21 during the day.

In some regions of the country there will be intense precipitation with thunderstorms, hail is possible.

In the mountains it will snow. Wind is western, gusty.

During the day in the lowlands it will be +17+21, in the mountains up to +13.