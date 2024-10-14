It will be rainy all day long today
It will be rainy throughout the day on Monday, forecasters of the National Hydrometeorology Service report. Precipitation will be intense in Apsheron. Wind is north-eastern. Air temperature will be +18+21 during the day.
In some regions of the country there will be intense precipitation with thunderstorms, hail is possible.
In the mountains it will snow. Wind is western, gusty.
During the day in the lowlands it will be +17+21, in the mountains up to +13.
14 October 2024, 22:57
On October 14, the Azerbaijani national football team lost to Slovakia in a home match of the UEFA Nations League with a score of 1:3.
14 October 2024, 15:53
The amount of fines for littering tobacco products and household waste in the environment is being raised. Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses regarding this issue have already passed the first reading in the Milli Majlis (National Assembly).
14 October 2024, 14:44
On October 15, light rain is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula in the evening. Northeast wind will change to the southeast. Nighttime temperatures will be +12 to +16°C, while daytime temperatures will reach +17 to +20°C. Humidity will be around 60-70% both day and night.
14 October 2024, 14:11
Bakcell, innovation and speed leader, is the partner of the INMerge Innovation Summit, the largest innovation summit in the region. Through this partnership, Bakcell will showcase its innovative technologies and AI-based solutions in Azerbaijan.
