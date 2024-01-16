Secretary General of the Council of Europe condoles with victims of Baku explosion
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric has expressed condolences over the loss of life as a result of an explosion in a furniture shop in Baku.
"I am saddened by the explosion that took place in Baku. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, as well as with the authorities of Azerbaijan," she wrote in social network X.
