The European Parliament will not observe upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan
Press statement by leading MEPs on the presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024.
Presidential elections will take place in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024.
The European Parliament will not observe this electoral process and consequently will neither comment on the process nor on the results that will be announced afterwards. No individual Member of the European Parliament has been authorised to observe or comment on this electoral process on its behalf.
Therefore, if any Member of the European Parliament decides to comment on these elections, she/he would do so on her/his own initiative and should not, under any circumstances, represent or commit the European Parliament through any statement or action.
The statement is co-signed by:
David McAllister (EPP, Germany), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Co-Chair of the European Parliament’s Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group:
Tomas Tobé (EPP, Sweden), Chair of the Development Committee, Co-Chair of the European Parliament’s Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-01-16
Потому что в Азербайджане выборы довели до абсурда это уже не выборы а цирк или мы думали так на западе дураки на все согласятся Запад поздно но просыпается...