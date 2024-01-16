Explosion in Sumgayit dormitory injures 4 people
As a result of the explosion late on 15 January, 4 people were injured in a dormitory in the city of Sumgayit, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan reported.
According to preliminary information, the explosion in a 50 square metre room on the second floor of a two-storey building was caused by a leak of gas. As a result, wall partitions collapsed, window frames were knocked out and 4 people were injured, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
The injured, including two children, were taken to Sumgayit medical facilities, TƏBIB (Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units). The condition of one of the victims is stable, while the other three are of moderate severity.
