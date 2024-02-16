Security Conference opens in Munich
Security Conference opens in Munich
The 60th International Security Conference, the world's most authoritative security forum, opens in Munich on 16 February.
Note that it is attended by 180 high-ranking representatives, including heads of state and government from 50 countries.
The main topics of the conference will be the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as in Somalia, Sudan and Haiti. Other important topics will be the rule of international law as a basis for co-existence, possible reform of the UN Security Council and climate change.
The most prominent guest at the current Munich conference will be Volodymyr Zelensky. From the point of view of Ukraine, on the agenda is the question of whether Western allies will be able to maintain their assistance to Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggression.
Another crucial topic of the conference will be the dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip and the desperate search for peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East. Israel is represented at the Munich forum by President Yitzhak Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Senior representatives of the Palestinian National Authority and neighbouring Arab states - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt - are also taking part in the conference.
Another important topic of the conference will be the threats by Republican US Presidential contender Donald Trump to deny protection to those NATO countries that do not pay the prescribed two percent of GDP for defence.
Note that about a dozen Republican congressmen are attending the conference, and forum participants hope to hear clarification from them on the matter. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are also attending the conference in Munich.
The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia are also expected to attend the conference.
-
-
- In World
- 16 February 2024 13:57
Politics
-
On Friday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, scheduled to hear the testimony of the victim - Ulvia Muradova (Alovlu) and Orkhan Abdullayev. However, they did not show up, and the judge suggested to postpone the hearing to the next trial.
-
- 16 February 2024, 16:26
On February 17, at panel discussions on the topic: "Prospects for international climate diplomacy" will be addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with other participants, the program of the Munich Security Conference.
-
- 16 February 2024, 15:56
On Friday, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia announced the death of Alexei Navalny in the prison. According to the report, Navalny died after a walk, having lost consciousness. The doctors of the prison called an ambulance. "All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, which did not give positive results. The doctors of the emergency medical service pronounced the convict dead. The causes of death are being established," the report says.
-
- 16 February 2024, 15:45
Today, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. It reassigned almost all members of the previous government.
Leave a review