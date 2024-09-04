Seven people killed due to night missile attack in Lviv

Last night the Ukrainian city of Lviv was subjected to the strongest air attack. Many wounded, two children in the most serious condition.

Besides, Russia attacked the cities of Krivoy Rog, Kiev, Rivne, Poltava and Sumy regions with "Kinzhal" and "Kalibr" missiles.

According to the latest data, 7 people were killed.

It is to remind that Kharkiv was subjected to the strongest missile attack on the evening of 3 September, where the death toll reached 52 people.