Sevinj Vagifgizi dedicates her award to all anti-corruption journalists

Named the Champion of Global Anti-Corruption by the U.S. State Department, Sevinj Vagifgizi, the editor-in-chief of Abzas Media, addressed the public from pretrial detention. She expressed her gratitude to those who awarded her the title, thanking them for their commitment to democratic values. Vagifgizi emphasized that journalists at Abzas Media had exposed corruption crimes committed by high-ranking officials in Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, instead of opening criminal cases against the government officials based on these facts, the authorities arrested the journalists who exposed their crimes, accusing them of money laundering," she stated.

Following the government’s takeover of the judiciary and legislature, they are now targeting independent media outlets.

"But I believe that anyone who is committed to democratic principles will not allow the destruction of the only window of freedom in this country -independent media. This award is recognition of the work of all journalists uncovering corruption," Vagifgizi concluded.