Accusations against Washington are "cynical". Without the US, the "Contract of the Century" would not have been possible - Mark Libby

US Ambassador to Baku Mark Libby rejected the accusations of Azerbaijani officials about Washington's unfriendly policy towards Baku. Speaking at a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) on Sunday, he praised the cooperation between the two countries over the years of Azerbaijan's independence and noted the great potential for the future.

“In 2024, Azerbaijan succeeded in hosting and chairing COP29. Throughout the year-long preparation for COP, the U.S. delegation worked closely with the Azerbaijani Presidency, culminating in agreement on initiatives such as non-CO2 greenhouse gases and space-based climate action. In the final hours of the conference, U.S. negotiators and the Azerbaijani presidency worked together to achieve agreement on new international finance goals to address the urgent challenge of climate change.

It was inspiring, and personally reassuring, for me to see so many AmCham and U.S. companies represented at COP29, showcasing how American know-how and innovation are driving the clean energy revolution. U.S. companies are committed to helping Azerbaijan implement its next-generation energy and climate goals.

As we move into the new year, I see tremendous potential for further cooperation. Azerbaijan is well-positioned to become an indispensable regional hub for transportation and logistics. We plan to bring more trade missions, particularly in these sectors, to support the development of Azerbaijan’s next phase of prosperity.

Given the growth potential in Azerbaijan’s aerospace sector, cybersecurity expertise, and digital infrastructure, innovative American companies can play a significant role.

As I reflect on the successes of U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation this past year, I am also mindful of the cynical voices of doubt. There have been many accusations against the United States, suggesting wild and nonsensical plots to undermine Azerbaijan.

In response to such disinformation, I would not only point to the successes of the past year but also remind everyone of the strength of our partnership over the last several decades.

This year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century. This milestone reminded us of how Azerbaijani leadership and initiative, combined with U.S. investment and political support, changed the course of history. The contractual arrangements and infrastructure established then have turned Azerbaijan into a major and reliable contributor to global energy security.

It is no exaggeration to say that without the U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership at the heart of the Contract of the Century, none of this would have been possible”, - noted Libby.