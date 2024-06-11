Sevinj Vagifgyzy reported threats to female detainees in pre-trial detention center
Sevinj Vagifgyzy reported threats to female detainees in pre-trial detention center
Sevinj Vagifgyzy, editor-in-chief of "Abzas Media", who is detained in Baku SIZO-1 (pre-trial detention center) reported to her mother on the phone that she had witnessed how guards threatened two female detainees and then put them in a punishment cell.
According to Vagifgyzy, the detainees were handcuffed in the punishment cell for three hours. The journalist specified that this was done on the orders of the deputy head of the pre-trial detention center. Moreover, a warden named Mahir threatened the girls that if they complained about the SIZO staff, they would be dragged by their hair. At this point, the telephone connection broke down.
Ofelia Magerramova, the journalist's mother, fears that her daughter may also be subjected to pressures because of the publicity about the facts of violence against prisoners in the pre-trial detention center.
However, the Penitentiary Service has denied the statement about the two detainees' confinement in a punishment cell and mistreatment. "The women detained in the Baku SIZO have not been put in a punishment cell for violating the rules of the regime, not only in recent days, but for the last year in general. The personal safety of detainees is ensured in the Baku SIZO, their legal rights and interests are protected. The staff does not exert pressure on them, nor does it allow torture or inhuman treatment. Such facts were not revealed during the sudden monitoring by local and international human rights organisations,’ the agency said in its commentary.
Politics
-
- 11 June 2024, 20:42
Tactical exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held on June 12.
-
- 11 June 2024, 17:36
On June 10, Aygun, the wife of political prisoner Agyl Humbatov, announced that she would hold a protest rally on June 11 if the administration of the Prison N2 did not clarify the fate of her husband. In the evening of the same day, the activist called home for the first time in 15 days, Aygun Humbatova told Turan agency.
-
- 11 June 2024, 17:34
Today, the director of the online publication Ulvi Hasanli was subjected to violence when he was taken out of court back to the pre-trial detention center, his relatives told Turan. According to them, Hasanli's hands were handcuffed from behind. At the same time, the guards lifted his arms up and bent his head down. When Hasanli protested, force was used against him. Hasanli's relatives said this was the second case of such treatment. The prison service could not be reached for comment.
-
- 11 June 2024, 16:30
On June 11, during his visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock. The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. Bayramov spoke about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also drew attention to existing problems and opportunities within the framework of the peace process. In this context, it was noted that the continuing claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are an obstacle to signing a peace agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Leave a review