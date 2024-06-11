Those who being fit for military service were exempted from army, while those who being unfit for military service were sent to serve.

Facts of violations have been revealed by doctors of hospitals and military medical commissions that carry out medical examination of conscripts to the army, according to a joint report of the Prosecutor-General's Office and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

In particular, during the investigation of the criminal case in connection with violations of the law by officials of the state service for mobilization, it was established that 26 conscripts were found unfit for military service, despite the fact that their health allowed them to serve in the army.

Another 12 persons evaded military service by various forged documents after undergoing medical examination.

At the same time, 36 persons were declared fit for military service despite the fact that their health did not qualify them for military service.

As a result of the inspections, the Ministry of Health and the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TƏBİB) have taken prosecutorial action against some 90 doctors and medical staff of 28 medical institutions.