Sheikh Pashazade to Visit Moscow

On September 19, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will travel to Russia to participate in the XX International Muslim Forum. The event, themed "The Path to Peace: Dialogue as the Basis for Harmonious Coexistence," will take place in Moscow on September 21. The visit is at the invitation of the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin.

Pashazade will also participate in a forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia and the 40th anniversary of Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin's religious activities. During his visit, Pashazade is scheduled to meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.