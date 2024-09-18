European Greens Nominate Azerbaijani Activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the 2024 Sakharov Prize
European Greens Nominate Azerbaijani Activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the 2024 Sakharov Prize
The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. This nomination underscores the growing international concern regarding the suppression of dissent in Azerbaijan, especially within the mining sector.
The Sakharov Prize, established in 1988 by the European Parliament, is awarded to individuals and groups who have dedicated their lives to the defense of human rights and freedom of thought.
“We are proud to nominate Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu for this year’s prize. We must pay global attention to Baku’s inhumane treatment of critics of the mining industry,” stated a spokesperson from the European Greens.
The European Greens’ support for Ibadoglu aligns with the broader EU strategy to promote human rights and environmental sustainability worldwide. As the European Union prepares for the upcoming COP29 climate conference, highlighting activists who link environmental degradation with human rights abuses reinforces the EU’s commitment to integrating these issues into its foreign policy agenda.
The nomination also serves as a loud call for international solidarity. Activists and supporters have taken to social media using hashtags such as #FreeGubad and #SakharovPrize to amplify their voices and advocate for greater awareness.
#SakharovPrize #COP29 #FreeGubad
Social
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:13
On September 19, overcast with possible rain by evening is expected in Baku. The wind will be coming from the northeast. Daytime temperatures are expected to be between +22 to +26 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures will range from +16 to +19 degrees. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.
-
- 18 September 2024, 13:45
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rearrange the working days and weekends in November.
-
- 17 September 2024, 16:15
On September 16, the Central Election Commission (CEC) submitted the protocols of the extraordinary parliamentary elections to the Constitutional Court. Although there were many complaints regarding the election process, the CEC did not affect the results in any constituency but annulled the results in more than 40 polling stations overall. The commission declared that the elections were conducted at a high level. However, several opposition forces stated that the elections were conducted based on pre-prepared lists.
-
- 17 September 2024, 13:16
September 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, in the morning in some places rain. North-west wind, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Leave a review