European Greens Nominate Azerbaijani Activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the 2024 Sakharov Prize

The European Free Alliance of the Greens Group in the European Parliament has officially nominated Azerbaijani scientist and anti-corruption activist Gubad Ibadoglu for the prestigious 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. This nomination underscores the growing international concern regarding the suppression of dissent in Azerbaijan, especially within the mining sector.

The Sakharov Prize, established in 1988 by the European Parliament, is awarded to individuals and groups who have dedicated their lives to the defense of human rights and freedom of thought.

“We are proud to nominate Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu for this year’s prize. We must pay global attention to Baku’s inhumane treatment of critics of the mining industry,” stated a spokesperson from the European Greens.

The European Greens’ support for Ibadoglu aligns with the broader EU strategy to promote human rights and environmental sustainability worldwide. As the European Union prepares for the upcoming COP29 climate conference, highlighting activists who link environmental degradation with human rights abuses reinforces the EU’s commitment to integrating these issues into its foreign policy agenda.

The nomination also serves as a loud call for international solidarity. Activists and supporters have taken to social media using hashtags such as #FreeGubad and #SakharovPrize to amplify their voices and advocate for greater awareness.

