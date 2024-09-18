Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 97 days in Pretrial Detention, is under pressure

Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 97 days in Pretrial Detention, is under pressure

Economist and PhD candidate at Istanbul University Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike for 97 days at the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility. On September 17, he was visited by representatives from the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to his lawyer Rovshan Rahimli. The lawyer stated that the Penitentiary Service is applying pressure on Gasimov to end his hunger strike.

"Staff members are subjecting Fazil Gasimov to physical, moral, and psychological pressure. They eat next to him, speak loudly, and behave rudely. He has been placed in the intensive care unit alongside very serious patients," Rahimli noted.

Gasimov's health remains critical. "He can no longer move freely and has lost a significant amount of weight," she added, mentioning that she had faced difficulties gaining access to her client. "A staff member at the facility held me for 50 minutes, attempting to search me. I refused to comply. After that, I was taken to the office of the deputy head of the facility, who stated, 'This is a strategic site; how do we know you haven't brought illegal items?!'"

"I demanded my lawyer's ID back and expressed my intention to leave, saying I would file a complaint. After that, I was allowed to meet with Fazil without a search," Rahimli said.

In turn, the Penitentiary Service reported that persons entering penitentiary institutions, including lawyers, are involved in relevant verification and screening activities, based on the requirements of the legislation on the execution of punishments.

"On September 17, lawyer Rovshan Ragimli was involved in a such procedure.

In addition, we inform that the arrested Fazil Gasimov is not being held in the intensive care unit, and other characteristics mentioned by the laüyer do not reflect the truth, since the places where the prisoner and the staff receive food are different.

The convicted and arrested persons, as well as his employees, did not commit illegal actions against Fazil Gasimov, his rights are guaranteed and his legitimate interests are protected," the Penitentiary Service noted.

*Fazil Gasimov, who is being held in the sanitary-medical unit of Baku's Detention Center No. 1, was transferred to the Penitentiary Service sanatorium due to a sharp deterioration in his health from the hunger strike on July 26.

He was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought back to Azerbaijan, where he was accused of producing counterfeit money along with prominent economist and government critic Gubad Ibadoglu.

Currently, Gasimov's criminal case is being handled separately from that of Gubad Ibadoglu. Another hearing in Gasimov's case is scheduled for September 19 at the Baku Serious Crimes Court.