Sergey Shoigu (Photo: kremlin.ru )
Shoigu was dismissed from the Ministry of Defense and appointed Secretary of the Security Council of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed appointing Andrei Belousov, the former first deputy chairman of the Russian government, to the post of Defense Minister, the press service of the Federation Council reported. The President also signed a decree appointing Sergei Shoigu as Secretary of the Security Council.
The Federation Council received candidates proposed by Vladimir Putin for the positions of heads of federal ministries and departments.
- Vladimir Kolokoltsev for the post of head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
- Alexander Kurenkov for the post of head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations;
- Sergei Lavrov for the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- Konstantin Chuychenko for the post of head of the Ministry of Justice;
- Sergei Naryshkin to the position of Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR);
- Alexandra Bortnikov for the position of director of the FSB;
- Viktor Zolotov to the position of director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops;
- Dmitry Kochnev for the position of FSO director;
- Alexander Lints to the position of head of the Main Directorate of Special Programs of the President.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was appointed Secretary of the Security Council by decree of Vladimir Putin, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
“The current Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has been relieved of his position as secretary due to his transfer to another job,” Peskov said.
Politics
-
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi on Saturday. They protest against the "foreign agents" law, which the authorities are trying to adopt.
-
- 11 May 2024, 14:40
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks in Almaty on May 10-11. The ministers welcomed the progress on the issue of border delimitation and the agreements reached in this direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The foreign ministers and their delegations continued to discuss the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They agreed to continue negotiations on "still open issues that cause differences in the positions of the parties."
-
- 11 May 2024, 14:21
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the release of Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force and his dismissal to the reserve in connection with the achievement of the age limit for military service. This was announced today at a meeting in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
-
- 11 May 2024, 12:45
The Seventh International Music Festival "Harybulbul" opened in Shusha on May 11. The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This year, for the first time, festival events will be held in Lachin, on May 13. The current Kharybulbul festival coincided with the events within the framework of the Year "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024". The International music Festival "Kharybulbul" was first held in Shusha in 1989.
Leave a review