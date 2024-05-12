Shoigu was dismissed from the Ministry of Defense and appointed Secretary of the Security Council of Russia

Shoigu was dismissed from the Ministry of Defense and appointed Secretary of the Security Council of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed appointing Andrei Belousov, the former first deputy chairman of the Russian government, to the post of Defense Minister, the press service of the Federation Council reported. The President also signed a decree appointing Sergei Shoigu as Secretary of the Security Council.

The Federation Council received candidates proposed by Vladimir Putin for the positions of heads of federal ministries and departments.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev for the post of head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Alexander Kurenkov for the post of head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations;

Sergei Lavrov for the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Konstantin Chuychenko for the post of head of the Ministry of Justice;

Sergei Naryshkin to the position of Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR);

Alexandra Bortnikov for the position of director of the FSB;

Viktor Zolotov to the position of director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops;

Dmitry Kochnev for the position of FSO director;

Alexander Lints to the position of head of the Main Directorate of Special Programs of the President.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was appointed Secretary of the Security Council by decree of Vladimir Putin, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“The current Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has been relieved of his position as secretary due to his transfer to another job,” Peskov said.