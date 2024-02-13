Four Armenian soldiers killed (updated)

Shootout on the border, two dead on the Armenian side

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, at 5:30 on February 13, the Azerbaijani military forces opened fire on Armenian positions near the village of Nerkin Hand, Kafan region. As a result, two Armenian soldiers were killed and there were also wounded.

Recall that the day before, from positions near the village of Nerkin Hand, Armenians fired at Azerbaijani border guards. As a result, an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.

In turn, the Azerbaijan Border Service confirmed that Operation “Retribution” was carried out. As a result, the combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed, from where the Azerbaijani positions had been fired on the day before.

The message noted that provocations by the Armenian side will continue to be suppressed in the most decisive manner.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the fire in this area stopped at 9:30.