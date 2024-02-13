Shootout on the border, two dead on the Armenian side
Four Armenian soldiers killed (updated)
As a result of shelling of Armenian positions near the village of Nerkin-And, four were killed and one was wounded. The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced this at noon on February 13.
According to Armenian media, the dead are members of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union.
* * *
Shootout on the border, two dead on the Armenian side
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, at 5:30 on February 13, the Azerbaijani military forces opened fire on Armenian positions near the village of Nerkin Hand, Kafan region. As a result, two Armenian soldiers were killed and there were also wounded.
Recall that the day before, from positions near the village of Nerkin Hand, Armenians fired at Azerbaijani border guards. As a result, an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.
In turn, the Azerbaijan Border Service confirmed that Operation “Retribution” was carried out. As a result, the combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed, from where the Azerbaijani positions had been fired on the day before.
The message noted that provocations by the Armenian side will continue to be suppressed in the most decisive manner.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the fire in this area stopped at 9:30.
